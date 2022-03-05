Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

In the heat of the inferno: Para-athlete tells of the fear of facing the former woolshed mega fire

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 6 2022 - 1:01am, first published March 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Luke Bailey remembers the first time he died. He woke from one of several operations he has had in treatment for spina bifida to learn from his mother at his bedside that the surgeons had spent two hours trying to bring him back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.