Wickham residents air asbestos concerns in the wake of wool sheds mega fire

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
March 11 2022 - 5:00pm
Residents of Wickham and Islington gathered to air their concerns Friday evening with representatives of the various agencies responsible for extinguishing and cleaning up the massive fire that destroyed the former Wickham wool sheds on March 1.

