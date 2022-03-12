Newcastle Herald
Knights produce shock 20-6 win over Roosters to begin 2022 season in style

By Max McKinney
Updated March 12 2022
BREAKAWAY: Kalyn Ponga gets a pass away to Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Picture: Getty Images

The Newcastle Knights have claimed a surprise 20-6 victory over the Sydney Roosters to open their 2022 season, ending a winless run at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

