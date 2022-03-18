Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment
Have your say

War in Ukraine: Western 'truths' are Russian 'fake news', and visa-versa

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 18 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRUTH OR DARE: War reporting is dominated by partisan reporting, but such complex issues are rarely if ever black and white. Ukrainian soldier with baby, earlier this month. Picture: Ukraine government Twitter account

ANYTHING I've ever learned about dispute resolution - and it's not a lot - tells me the key to resolving differences is to understand the other side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.