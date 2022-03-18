Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have your say

'Soul destroying': Woman left stranded by no-show taxi

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
March 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soul destroying: Wendy Banister says she was stranded in Belmont by Newcastle Taxis on the night of her daughter's wedding. Picture: Marina Neil

WENDY Banister said she was left "humiliated" after being stranded for more than six hours by a Newcastle taxi company on the night of her daughter's wedding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.