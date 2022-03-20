Stockton surf club hit by theft

THE heartless theft of Stockton Surf Life Saving Club's nippers' trailer has been labelled 'just another hit' after a challenging year for the club which has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and erosion-related beach closures.
A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.
