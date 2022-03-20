Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Stockton surf club hit by theft

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated March 20 2022 - 3:16am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Just another hit': Paul Bernard, President of the Stockton Surf Lifesaving Club, is hopeful a stolen nippers trailer can be recovered. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE heartless theft of Stockton Surf Life Saving Club's nippers' trailer has been labelled 'just another hit' after a challenging year for the club which has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and erosion-related beach closures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.