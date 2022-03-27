Newcastle Herald
Budget 2022 - Federal budget will include a $1billion investment in a Newcastle to Sydney faster rail upgrade

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 27 2022 - 11:30am
Investment: Tuesday's federal budget will include $1billion to upgrade a 10 kilometre stretch of track between Wyong and Tuggerah.

The federal government will allocate $1 billion to create a faster rail link between Newcastle and Sydney in Tuesday's budget.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

