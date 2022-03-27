Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

Hunter New England COVID-19 numbers: No deaths as health district treats 55 cases in hospital

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 27 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No COVID-19 deaths in latest Hunter New England numbers

NO deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the Hunter's latest virus figures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.