Federal government wants companies like Origin and AGL to give five years notice of plans to close power stations.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 8 2022 - 6:30am
Bayswater power station.

AGL would be required to give an extra 18months notice of its intention to close Bayswater Power Station under a rule change proposed by the federal government.

