Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Easter traffic: Hexham, Bar Point among M1 pinch points for long weekend rush

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 14 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRAKING POINT: A crash at Bar Point is adding about 10 minutes to northbound trips, Live Traffic NSW has warned motorists.

NORTHBOUND drivers headed through the Hunter have been warned to expect delays at Port Stephens as Easter traffic begins to build.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.