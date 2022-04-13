EUROPEAN buyers hamstrung by an 8 billion euro ($11.6 billion) a year ban on Russian coal are looking to the Hunter for replacement cargoes, according to coal industry figures quoted in trade journals.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
