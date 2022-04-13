Newcastle Herald
European Commission ban on buying Russian coal likely to push up sales of Hunter coal to European power stations

By Ian Kirkwood
April 13 2022 - 8:00pm
EUROPEAN COLD SHOULDER: The European Commission has announced a ban on buying coal from Russian mines such as this one, as part of Europe's economic retaliation towards Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

EUROPEAN buyers hamstrung by an 8 billion euro ($11.6 billion) a year ban on Russian coal are looking to the Hunter for replacement cargoes, according to coal industry figures quoted in trade journals.

