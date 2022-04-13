Newcastle Herald
Air race 2022: Lake Macquarie locks in $8 million drawcard for November

Madeline Link
Matt Carr
By Madeline Link, and Matt Carr
Updated April 13 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:50am
HIGH HOPES: Matt Hall in action.

AIR racing will soar over Lake Macquarie after a state government grant backed bringing some of the world's best pilots to the Hunter.

