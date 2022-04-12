Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lindsay Clout says new PFAS research 'no silver bullet' for those affected by Williamtown RAAF contamination

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated April 12 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frustrated: Lindsay Clout has welcomed findings of Macquarie University's recent PFAS research, but says the results are "no silver bullet". Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A PORT Stephens resident - impacted by contamination from Williamtown's RAAF base - has welcomed recent findings into the reduction of PFAS blood concentrations, but says the results are "no silver bullet".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.