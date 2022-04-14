Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter customers flock to Commercial Fishermen's Co-Operative for Easter seafood

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
April 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tradition: Maz Trench of Cessnock waits for her order at the Commercial Fishermen's Co-operative in Wickham. Picture: Max Mason Hubers

HUNTER seafood fans are expected to queue at the Commercial Fishermen's Co-Operative from early on Good Friday for their Easter feasts, with prawns proving the most popular produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.