THE town of Bulahdelah has been "absolutely gutted" by the decision to close its only aged care facility, as Greens' candidates call for an additional $6 billion in federal funding to allow facilities like Cedar Wharf Lodge to continue operating.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
