THE coal industry has dismissed media reports predicting the present export boom will "end abruptly" because of Chinese "decarbonisation", and questioned the role of Alex Turnbull, the activist son of the former prime minister, in the quoted research.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.