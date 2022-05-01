Newcastle Herald
Hockey: Rory Walker's hat trick helps Norths overcome Maitland as men's premier league resumes

Updated May 1 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
Rory Walker

RORY Walker's hat trick has helped Norths account for the Rams 5-1 at Maitland on Sunday as the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League resumed.

