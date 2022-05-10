Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Energy consultant Bruce Hodgkinson says Labor and Coalition overstating benefits and understating costs of their renewable power and electric car promises

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
May 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE IS COMING: Chris Bowen, Anthony Albanese and Ed Husic in an ALP advertisement for the party's electric car policies.

BOTH major parties are overstating the benefits and understating the costs of their power bill and electric car election policies, a Hunter energy consultant says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.