I really don't want to be unkind because the skinny characterisation doesn't give actors a lot of room for manoeuvre but many of the performances are way over the top. Even within the narrow confines of the script, less would have been more, and the director Stoddart should really have reined in Nick Allen-Ducat as Cedric Diggory (and the Dark Lord), Megan Kennedy as Sally Perks, Anna Lambert as Leanne and James Chapman as Ernie Mac.