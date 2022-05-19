For all the candidates, the Very Reverend Katherine Bowyer offers this advice: "To think about the people you're serving. Why have you offered [yourself] for election? Why have you stood for this position? Have you stood for this position because you believe you can make a difference to the community in which you are, or have you stood for this position for some other reason? And if it's not for making a difference to the community, then I urge you to reconsider."