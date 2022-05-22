Zipping Maserati finds top gear to claim Brother Fox Final

Jason Mackay has one eye on September's Million Dollar Chase (MDC) after Zipping Maserati's brilliant victory in the group 3 Brother Fox Final (516m) at Dubbo on Saturday night.
The Richmond Vale trainer had two in the $50,000-to-the-winner final and his other qualifier, Fantastic Raven, led from box five from $1.45 favourite Good Odds Cash.
Advertisement
Zipping Maserati, a $6.50 chance from box six, jumped well to sit third before scouting around the leading pair on the home turn and powering to a 2.25-length win in 29.45 seconds. Spring Patriot and Special Blend finished well to fill the placings.
The victory continued a strong campaign from Zipping Maserati, which was a narrow second in his MDC semi-final before taking out the consolation.
Another MDC series will be held this year, because of a COVID-forced abandonment in 2021, and Mackay was keen for a second crack with Zipping Maserati.
"We'll have a look at them, don't worry about that," Mackay told thedogs.com.au. "If he's spot on, he'll go around, but that was outstanding.
"In this campaign back he's had eight starts for six wins and a couple of seconds, and in the seconds, he probably shouldn't have got beaten neither.
"But he's delivered on the big stage now. He can come from behind now and a bit wide. Early on he was a bit suss at the distance and a bit suss early, but that was something else that run. That was a ripper."
"He's a special talent this dog. As a youngster Marty and Camo [Hallinan] broke him in - and this goes to all breakers out there - no one has ever broken in in 17.50s at Dubbo as 14-month-old pup. He did. The free-for-all dogs were doing that at the time and he did it as a pup.
"So Marty and Camo knew they had something special. It was just a matter of him getting it all right, and all the little dots and crosses on the one night.
"He's good and that just showed a glimpse again tonight that this bloke's arrived."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.