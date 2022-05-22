Newcastle Herald
Zipping Maserati finds top gear to claim Brother Fox Final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 22 2022 - 7:23am, first published 5:30am
Zipping Maserati

Jason Mackay has one eye on September's Million Dollar Chase (MDC) after Zipping Maserati's brilliant victory in the group 3 Brother Fox Final (516m) at Dubbo on Saturday night.

