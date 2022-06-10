NEXT summer looks decidedly cooler after English rock royalty The Arctic Monkeys announced their first Australian tour since 2019.
The Do I Wanna Know? and I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor hit-makers will play three massive outdoor shows at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl (January 4), Brisbane's Riverstage (January 11) and The Domain in Sydney (January 14).
Indie sweethearts DMA's and rising all-female band The Buoys will be the special guests at the Sydney show.
The Arctic Monkeys released their sixth and most recent album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in 2018 and the four-piece is expected to release a new record before the summer tour.
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders recently told NME that the next album "kinda picks up where" the divisive Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off.
Tickets are on sale Friday, June 17 for the Sydney show through Ticketek.
HIGH voltage rock'n'roll is coming to the Cambridge Hotel on July 8 when the Newcastle West venue hosts Bon But Not Forgotten.
After two years of postponements the AC/DC tribute show will roar back to life, performing the legendary albums Back In Black and Powerage in full, plus a selection of Bon Scott-era classics.
