Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Arctic Monkeys announce return to Australia with three outdoor shows

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COOL: English band The Arctic Monkeys are heading Down Under.

NEXT summer looks decidedly cooler after English rock royalty The Arctic Monkeys announced their first Australian tour since 2019.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.