Low-paid workers set for 5.2 per cent pay rise

By Dominic Giannini and Paul Osborne
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:20am
Sharp increase to cost of living behind decision to raise minimum wage

More than 2.6 million Australians will get a $40 a week pay rise from July 1 following a decision by the Fair Work Commission.

