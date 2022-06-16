Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

The Living End's Chris Cheney on the long road to recovery and his debut solo album The Storm Before The Calm

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 16 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD SLOG: The Living End frontman Chris Cheney will finally release his debut solo album The Storm Before The Calm, six years after he began the project. Picture: Sean McDonald

IT'S ironic that Chris Cheney's opening song on his debut solo album is entitled Impossible Dream.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.