Drinks Review: Bridge Road produces fine responsible fridge-filler

EVERYBODY seems eager to take the alcohol out of traditionally alcoholic beverages these days. If you've ever copped a hangover, you probably understand the impulse. For their effort, Beechworth's Bridge Road Brewers spent two years to serve up "a vibrant, juicy pale ale with low bitterness and a clean finish". It's worth the wait; a hop bill including citra, simcoe and enigma puts plenty of distance between it and the dull mouthwash you might associate with lighter options.It's among the best efforts at keeping the original attraction of beer intact without the grog. On the taste front, it also straddles the middle ground between craft beer and the commercial. It offers a hint of stonefruit, but not enough to overwhelm the lager lover, pouring with a gentle suggestion of head and a softly crisp carbonation. At its best it's most comparable to a light hazy or Pacific ale, but the thin mouthfeel of low alcohol lingers despite the fuller taste than many others. That said, it's got enough oomph to outclass plenty of other beers on taste alone. This one's destined to be a responsible fridge filler that's the best of all worlds.