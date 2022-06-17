Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Drinks Review: Bridge Road Brewers' Free Time Alcohol Free Pale Ale, Moss Brothers 2020 Moses Rock Cabernet Sauvignon, Usher Tinkler 2022 La Volpe Prosecco, Shout Brewing Co's Ruby Grapefruit Sour

June 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drinks Review: Bridge Road produces fine responsible fridge-filler

Fabulous free time

Free Time Alcohol Free Pale Ale

Bridge Road Brewers, Beechworth Victoria

Less than 0.5%, 355ml can $15 per four pack

EVERYBODY seems eager to take the alcohol out of traditionally alcoholic beverages these days. If you've ever copped a hangover, you probably understand the impulse. For their effort, Beechworth's Bridge Road Brewers spent two years to serve up "a vibrant, juicy pale ale with low bitterness and a clean finish". It's worth the wait; a hop bill including citra, simcoe and enigma puts plenty of distance between it and the dull mouthwash you might associate with lighter options.It's among the best efforts at keeping the original attraction of beer intact without the grog. On the taste front, it also straddles the middle ground between craft beer and the commercial. It offers a hint of stonefruit, but not enough to overwhelm the lager lover, pouring with a gentle suggestion of head and a softly crisp carbonation. At its best it's most comparable to a light hazy or Pacific ale, but the thin mouthfeel of low alcohol lingers despite the fuller taste than many others. That said, it's got enough oomph to outclass plenty of other beers on taste alone. This one's destined to be a responsible fridge filler that's the best of all worlds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.