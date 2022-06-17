Newcastle Herald
Upper Hunter communities grapple with the future after BHP announces Mt Arthur mine will close in 2030

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Support: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talking about the importance of the mining industry during the federal election campaign.

The state and federal governments are under increasing pressure to support Upper Hunter communities facing unprecedented social and economic change in the wake of BHP's announcement that Mt Arthur coal mine will close in 2030.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

