The state and federal governments are under increasing pressure to support Upper Hunter communities facing unprecedented social and economic change in the wake of BHP's announcement that Mt Arthur coal mine will close in 2030.
Upper Hunter state MP Dave Layzell and federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said it was essential that the 2000 displaced workers were adequately supported for the challenges that lie ahead.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the situation as an "understandably difficult time".
In addition to supporting workers, the region's leaders have also identified an urgent need to overhaul the state's planning laws to provide greater flexibility for post-mining land uses.
Upper Hunter state MP Dave Layzell said he had been approached by two multinational manufacturing companies looking to move to the Upper Hunter because of the availability of skilled workers, water and large tracts of industrial land.
"I said 'I've got just what you are looking for. Then I discovered that in fact it (industrial land) doesn't exist - all of this great industrial land will be locked up when mining finishes and it will remain locked up for another 15 to 25 years after that," he said.
One of the companies has since decided to pursue opportunities in the state's Central West Region.
The NSW Minerals Council has also expressed its support for changes to restrictive planning arrangements relating to consents and post-mining land use.
"Such changes should enable mining operations to amend their existing post-mining approval conditions in response to community needs so local mining communities receive the best possible outcomes once mines reach the end of their operating lives," Minerals Council chief executive Stephen Galilee said.
A roundtable meeting to be attended by senior representatives of government departments including planning, regional NSW and resources and Upper Hunter councils is due to take place in September.
"They are all going to come to the valley to work through this issue,Mr Layzell said.
"I have given them the next few months to come up with some proposals of what I'm describing as an alternative pathway for approvals of development within mining leases to allow for industrial uses.
Thursday's news that Mt Arthur will close in 2030 is the latest in a series of developments around the decline of fossil fuel industries in the Hunter in recent years.
But the state and federal governments have provided relatively little detail of how they plan to assist affected communities during a period of social and economic upheaval.
Mr Albanese said on Friday that while BHP's announcement would give workers, their families, local businesses and the community some certainty to 2030, it would also also be an "understandably be a difficult time."
"We welcome BHP's commitment to working with workers, businesses, traditional owners and governments on their plans," he said in a statement
"My government is committed to ensuring the Hunter remains an energy powerhouse into the future. That means jobs. That means thriving communities. That means seizing the opportunities that exist now and those that will come with proper investment and proper planning from all levels of government.
"The Federal Government's Powering Australia plan will see 600,000 new jobs created, with five out of six of those in the regions. The Hunter Valley's future is at the forefront of the Government's mind as this plan progresses."
Mr Perrottet's office referred questions about the closure of Mt Arthur to Deputy Premier Paul Toole.
Mr Toole said BHP's announcement to extend the life of Mount Arthur to 2030 (its current approval expires in 2026) was welcome news and provided certainty for workers and the communities of the Upper Hunter.
"Many other mining companies in the Hunter Valley have already sought or been granted approvals to expand operations within their existing footprint, as they seek to take advantage of record prices for thermal coal on export markets, which are helping deliver record royalties for the people of NSW," he said.
"This is consistent with the NSW Government's Future of Coal strategy which forecast ongoing demand for export coal in our part of the world. We recently legislated the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund, designed to help mining communities diversify their economies over time."
The government has been urged to dramatically increase the size of the $25 million Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund, which Cessnock Labor MP Clayton Barr described as "just a spit in the ocean," in relation to the size of the challenge that communities are facing.
Hunter Jobs Alliance coordinator and qualified career advisor Warrick Jordan has worked with mine workers in the recent past. He has also studied programs implemented to assist workers in different closure situations across Australia.
"People generally want to know that everything that could have been done was done, that they have been listened to..."- Hunter Jobs Alliance Coordinator Warrick Jordan
"People generally want to know that everything that could have been done was done, that they have been listened to, and that they have been set up to take new opportunities for them and their families. The experts call it procedural justice, but at the end day it means treating people with respect and giving them the support that they have earned in a situation that anyone would find difficult," he said.
"There's a set of activities that can help, be it career and financial advice, free training, time off for retraining, redeployment, mental health and family support, or what have you. But people will have different needs depending on where they are at in life. Making sure there is a full set of good quality, easily accessible supports that can be tailored to individuals is really critical."
"A lot of things have changed since the steelworks pathways program was run, not least the increased use of contractors and casual workers, and more complex supply chains. It's important there is a focus on the full set of affected workers and businesses."
Newly elected federal Upper Hunter Labor MP Daniel Repacholi said, while he was optimistic about the region's future, support for workers looking for move into new industries was essential.
"This is a highly skilled workforce and they must be supported with job transfer opportunities made available to them. Also other training to help them go into an industry that they want to go into," he said.
"But I also take my hat off to BHP for coming out eight years in advance and letting their workforce know about this. It's not very often that you are in a job where you get eight years notice of what is going to happen."
He said he was optimistic about the potential employment opportunities that would open up in the 10-15 year project to rehabilitate the Mt Arthur site.
"I hope that BHP do the rehabilitation work themselves and train some of those other operators in final trim work for the rehabilitation side of things. Once they have had that final trim experience they can get into construction and civil work because there are going to be many more jobs in that area as well."
In an email sent to workers on Thursday Mt Arthur mine manager Adam Lancey said the decision to close the mine would "no doubt take time to sink in".
"I acknowledge that for many of our team members - particularly those who live in and around Muswellbrook - this news may be difficult," he said.
"While there is still a lot to work through, I am pleased we now have an outcome with an eight year timeframe to provide certainty on the future of this site and something definite to work towards over the coming years."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
