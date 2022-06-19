Newcastle's world champion Rhiannan Iffland towers over diving rivals in Paris

Advertisement
FIVE-time world champion Rhiannan Iffland has bounced back from a rare defeat to win the second round of the Red Bull cliff-diving series in Paris.
Diving into the famed Seine River with the Eiffel Tower as a spectacular backdrop, Iffland turned the tables on Canadian rival Molly Carlson, cheered on by an estimated crowd of more than 20,000.
Carlson beat the 30-year-old from Nords Wharf in the series opener in Boston two weeks earlier.
The victory in Paris was Iffland's 14th in her past 15 world series events. America's Ellie Smart claimed third spot on the podium.
"Since Boston, I had a completely different attitude," Iffland said after the event.
"Coming into the second stop I really felt I had to take a step back and reassess what I was doing and kind of appreciate the diving a little bit more.
"It's a strange thing, coming from Boston to here I had a goal and that was to do the dives for not under nine on the first day and I achieved that goal.
"So today I came totally ready to go. I'm really proud in how resilient I was and how I dealt with the pressure. That's the biggest thing for me."
Iffland, who learned to dive at Lambton Pool under the tuition of Hunter United Diving Academy coach Eric Brooker, admitted it was surreal to be competing at such an iconic location.
"On the training day I noticed only when I left that I didn't look at the Eiffel Tower all day, but when I was competing I made it a point to myself to stand up there and have a look around and take in the scenery," she said.
"It's incredible standing up there looking around and realising this is my life."
After two of the eight events, Iffland and Carlson are now equal leaders on 360 points in the race for the world title.
The men's event was won by Romania's Catalin Preda, who edged out England's multiple world champion Gary Hunt.
