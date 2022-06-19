Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle's world champion Rhiannan Iffland towers over diving rivals in Paris

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated June 19 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEINE OF THE TIMES: Rhiannan Iffland on her way to victory on Paris. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool
WHAT GOES UP: Iffland takes the plunge with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
YOU BEAUTY: Iffland with the spoils of victory.

Advertisement

Ad

FIVE-time world champion Rhiannan Iffland has bounced back from a rare defeat to win the second round of the Red Bull cliff-diving series in Paris.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.