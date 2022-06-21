Newcastle Herald
$117.9m for M1 extension to Raymond Terrace as NSW budget 2022-23 boosts Hunter road projects

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:05am, first published 1:54am
Hexham Bridge. The NSW budget includes $117.9 million for the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

The NSW government will splash more than $260 million on Hunter road projects next financial year including the start of construction on some long-awaited upgrades.

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

