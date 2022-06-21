The NSW government will splash more than $260 million on Hunter road projects next financial year including the start of construction on some long-awaited upgrades.
Construction will finally begin on connecting the M1 Motorway to the Pacific Highway at Raymond Terrace.
Advertisement
A total of $117.9 million was allocated to the project in Tuesday's NSW budget as part of a $1.4 billion commitment over the next four years.
Next year's money will go towards continued planning of the NSW Government and Commonwealth Government funded upgrade, including early works construction on the widening of Hexham straight.
The project is listed for completion in 2028, with an estimated spend of $89 million so far.
The federal government announced $80 million in Commonwealth funding for the project earlier this year.
Almost $80 million will go towards various upgrades of the New England Highway, including early works construction on both the Singleton Bypass ($19.8 million) and Muswellbrook Bypass ($14.2 million). A further $36.6 million will continue the duplication of the road from Belford to the Golden Highway, which is due to be finished in 2024.
Several ongoing road projects have received more funding to keep works ticking away.
Construction will start on the final stage of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass between Rankin Park and Jesmond with $37.8 million allocated next year and $318.6 million across the next four years to have the project complete by 2025.
This is after $29 million was committed for work on the final stage last year.
Another $13.9 million will go towards the duplification of Nelson Bay Road from Williamtown to Bobs Farm, including starting work on a one-kilometre section of the existing road from Salt Ash to Bobs Farm.
The project was allocated $7.5 million last year to start work on the one-kilometre section from Anna Bay to Bobs Farm.
Safety works to widen flood alleviation and finalise rest areas on the Golden Highway have been bolstered by a $9.7 million commitment. The state and federal funded project will receive $21.4 million over the next three years.
Planning works will continue on Hillsborough Road at Hillsborough through a $1.2 million allocation.
A total of $1.75 million has also been set aside for government declared "pinch points" at Kahibah Road, Highfields and Northcott Drive, Adamstown Heights.
The funding allocations are part of a total $10.6 billion commitment to regional roads and transport across the state, which the government said was aimed at delivering certainty, creating jobs and minimising the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.