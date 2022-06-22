Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Port of Newcastle lifts closer to container terminal goal with cranes on their way

SB
By Scott Bevan
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PORT BOUND: An artist's impression of the mobile cranes that will be operating at the Mayfield 4 berth from late August. Picture: Supplied

PORT of Newcastle is lifting the stakes on its bid to be a container handling hub, with two mobile harbour cranes expected to be operational by the end of August.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.