Islington Public School students get insight into Ukraine refugees' plight

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
Together: Ukrainian Yurii Chuchenko with students (left to right) Elwood Peak, Bessie McEwan, Freddie Blunsden, Augustus Reeve and Kiran Katerla. Picture: Simone De Peak

ISLINGTON Public students have turned their school into a sea of yellow and blue, dressing in the colours of the Ukranian flag to raise awareness and funds to help refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

