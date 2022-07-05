Cervical screening changes mean more choice for more women

MORE women now have the choice to perform their own cervical test every five years after changes to the National Cervical Screening Program came into effect.
With data showing that 74 per cent of women diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer had either never been screened or were overdue, health professionals are hoping these changes will encourage more people daunted by the process to still access screening for early detection.
The five-yearly "Cervical Screening Test" identifies the human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause changes in the cells of the cervix and sometimes cause cancer.
Newcastle GP Fiona Van Leeuwen said it was important to offer appropriate screening options, particularly if patients found the traditional process distressing or unmanageable.
But she warned it was not the best solution for everyone.
"There are several reasons that a self-collected cervical screening swab would not be a suitable cervical screening option," she said. "If you are due for a cervical screening test, check with your GP which collection would be most appropriate for you."
But she said a "self-collect" test was always better than missing out on screening.
"As we know many cervical cancers are ultimately found in women who haven't been screened or are under-screened.
"It's the best thing for women to take up if it means they are just not going to do it otherwise."
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
