Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Varroa mite detection in Narrabri, NSW Department of Primary Industries says

Updated July 4 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The varroa mite on a dead bee (left) and the mite up close.

NSW Department of Primary Industries has confirmed a new varroa mite detection in Narrabri is linked to previously known cases in the Newcastle area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.