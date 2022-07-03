MARK Natta was on the radar of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold just over a year ago.
Now the teenage defender hopes to kick-start his A-League career under Arthur Papas at the Newcastle Jets.
Natta has joined Newcastle on a two-year deal from Western Sydney and will be among a host of fresh faces when the Jets assemble for the pre-season on Friday.
The 19-year-old takes the place of Riley Warland, who was released with a season to run on his contract, and is expected to push senior duo Matt Jurman and Jordan Elsey.
The Jets conceded a whopping 43 goals last season and Matta's versatility and pace could also be beneficial if Papas deploys a back three.
"Mark can play in the centre and on the left of defence and has amassed a considerable amount of A-League experience over the past two seasons," Papas said.
"Mark is very composed on the ball and strong in the dual and has already shown a maturity beyond his years when playing for his previous club. We have signed a player of high potential and we look forward to developing Mark and seeing him contribute to the team's success."
A Western Sydney product, Matta made his A-League debut in 2020 and became a regular under former boss Karl Robinson.
His emergence caught the eye of Arnold who singled out the defender as a player to watch last May.
"I mention him because he's a kid that's come from nowhere over the last five months so you imagine what he can be like further down the future," Arnold told SEN radio.
However, Natta's opportunities dried up after Robinson was sacked and replaced by Mark Rudan.
He made just four appearances last season and hopes a new environment will be the catalyst for a resurgence.
"I'm excited to work hard and prove myself to the fans and the club that I deserve to be here," Natta said.
"After speaking with manager Arthur Papas, I believe the club is working towards something special and that is what I'm most excited for.
"I'm excited for the chance he's giving me and I can't wait for the season to start."
Natta's signature takes the number of new players at the Jets to six, joining Brandon O'Neill, Jaushua Sotirio, Reno Piscopo, Trent Buhagiar and Rory Jordan.
The Jets have three visa places available.
AAP reports: Milos Ninkovic has added new spice to the Sydney derby by leaving the Sky Blues for fierce rivals Western Sydney.
The classy midfielder claimed in an interview in his native Serbia that he was offered a new playing contract with Sydney on the proviso he applied for an Australian passport.
Ninkovic, who is a permanent resident of Australia, claimed if he didn't get the passport in time for the new season he would have been moved into a non-playing role. The 37-year-old rejected that proposal and has opted to stay in Australia by linking with the Wanderers.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are adamant Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale despite the frustrated star asking the club to leave if an acceptable offer arrives.
