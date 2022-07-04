Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trio plead guilty to East Maitland tomahawk attack

July 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of a tomahawk.

A DISPUTE over a dog escaping from a house at East Maitland and approaching young children spiralled into tit-for-tat confrontations before a man was repeatedly struck with a tomahawk during a wild brawl in his frontyard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.