Phillip O'Neill writes on Muswellbrook: There are ample resources to fund the transition, in the coffers of both the NSW Government and the mining companies

By Phillip O'Neill
July 4 2022 - 3:00am
Pay back Muswellbrook, the shire that fattened NSW's coffers

Last week's census numbers are a warning for Muswellbrook. They reveal a shire with widening, worrying cracks.

