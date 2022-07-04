Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Body modifier Brendan Leigh Russell has been jailed

By Greta Stonehouse
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Body modifier Brendan Leigh Russell has been jailed.

A body modifier convicted of manslaughter after a silicon snowflake he implanted into a young woman's hands became infected has been jailed for at least seven years and six months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.