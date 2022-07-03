HUNTER residents along Wollombi Brook have been told to prepare for "isolation and possible evacuation" as the region's rivers continue to rise amid the state's heavy rain.
Moderate flooding is expected to hits parts of the Hunter throughout Monday after Sunday's heavy rain, with more falls forecast to arrive in the region later in the day.
Advertisement
A severe weather warning also remains in place for the region, with drier air expected to push north through the state later on Monday.
"Although rain rates have generally eased, heavy which may lead to flash flooding is still possible today in the Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Sydney Metropolitan, and parts of Hunter (including Central Coast) districts," the Bureau of Meteorology warning said.
"Heavy rainfall is possible over the Sydney Metropolitan and Illawarra districts this morning before starting to ease during the afternoon and evening.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60 to 100 mm are possible."
Transport for NSW has warned that services across its network, including the lower Hunter, may be hindered by heavy rain. Chief operations officer Howard Collins urged people to avoid non-essential travel during the disruptions, which may include buses replacing trains on swamped lines.
"Localised flooding has resulted in temporary speed restrictions being placed on some parts of our rail network, which could impact service reliability over the coming days," he said on Sunday.
"Our rail engineers are monitoring conditions and undertaking regular inspections of the network to ensure safe operations. We're asking customers to please keep updated with any necessary service changes due to flooding and avoid any unnecessary travel."
Bureau of Meteorology data showed uneven falls across the Hunter. The Nobbys station recorded 21.2mm of rain in less than 24 hours to 7.30am Monday, with 119mm at Tocal and 59.8mm recorded at Williamtown in the same period.
Water is across a number of Hunter roads including the Golden Highway at Jerry's Plains near Edderton Road, the Mitchell Line of Road between Putty Road and the New England Highway, the New England Highway at Singleton near Waddells Lane, Denman Road between Denman and Muswellbrook, Wine Country Drive at North Rothbury and more.
IN THE NEWS:
The Bureau of Meteorology says moderate flooding is possible at Bulga on Monday night, following the prospect of minor flooding at Maitland by mid-morning.
"Further rainfall is forecast during Monday into Tuesday, which may cause further river level rises," the alert warns.
"This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary."
Advertisement
At Bulga Wollombi Brook is expected to exceed the three-metre minor flood level this morning, rising as high as 3.7 metres by later in the day. Further rises are also possible if rain continues to fall.
At Maitland, the Hunter river at Belmore Bridge may reach the 5.9-metre minor flood level around 9am.
Authorities warn anyone in low-lying areas around Wollombi brook to prepare "for potential isolation and possible evacuation".
People are urged to monitor emergency warnings, stay clear of flood water, and raise moveable items as high as possible before the waters arrive.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.