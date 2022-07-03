Why the Newcastle Knights believe they can stage another Houdini act

IT will require one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NRL history, but the Newcastle Knights insist they can still make the play-offs after Friday's breakthrough win against Gold Coast Titans.
The 38-12 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium was Newcastle's fifth in 15 games this season, and to qualify for the finals they will probably need to win at least seven of their nine remaining fixtures.
Advertisement
Unlikely as it may seem, the 12-placed Knights are backing themselves to produce their second Houdini act in as many years.
At the corresponding stage of last season they had only one more win to their name, yet recovered to string together a five-game winning streak and clinch a finals berth in the penultimate round.
With confidence restored, and the return of key players Jayden Brailey and Bradman Best imminent, Knights coach Adam O'Brien and his troops believe their biggest win of 2022 can prove a turning point in their campaign.
"I think that was the best we've attacked this year, and our goal-line defence was good and solid, so if we can take that forward we can definitely go on a run," Knights prop Daniel Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"Last year, we were pretty much in the same position, so we know what we have to do.
"We've got an eight-week block and, if you look at the draw, I think it's favourable.
"If we can keep playing the way we did [against Gold Coast], we'll give ourselves a chance against any team, and we're fully confident that we can get there. But we just have to take it week by week. We've got Souths next and we know they'll be tough."
Saifiti's sentiments were shared by Newcastle's acting captain on Friday, back-rower Tyson Frizell.
"I don't think we've lost any belief," Frizell said.
"It's still a goal for us to be there [in the finals]. [Friday] is the first night we've been able to get a win in a while, so we're just looking forward to next week and hopefully we can build on that and see where we go from there."
O'Brien felt his team had been showing signs of improvement in recent weeks and said Friday's victory was a reward for hard work, both during the game and at training.
"There's plenty of things for us to be pleased about, or hopeful for ... but we just need to keep one foot in front of the other, at the moment," O'Brien said.
"I'll stress, it is only the one game. We'll need to get tomorrow right.
"We've got a fair few more games here [at home]. I think it's four of the next five, so we want to keep doing that.
"No one turns up here wanting to disappoint our fans, ever."
The next three games, against Souths (home), Manly (away) and Sydney Roosters (home), shape as make or break for the Knights.
They are expected to be without Queensland Origin stars Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai on Friday when they host the Rabbitohs, who have been boosted by the return of champion fullback Latrell Mitchell.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.