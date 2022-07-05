HUNTER women and children who have fled domestic violence are joining new weekly psychology services within Jenny's Place crisis accommodation - where and when it is needed - as they start to rebuild their lives.
An anonymous philanthropic grant to Jenny's Place has allowed it to partner with the University of Newcastle School of Psychology to establish the Sunshine Hut clinic.
UON provisional psychologists and postgraduate students staff the clinic, under the guidance of clinical supervisor Saskia Behan.
"In their first appointment we work with mothers to explore their history and understand their needs," Mrs Behan said.
"They are then supported with individual therapy, parent-child support and referrals.
"To offer the best support we take a de-stigmatising, trauma-informed approach that really focuses on supporting a positive future for the women and children who need our help."
Jenny's Place operations manager Stacey Gately said psychologists helped to nurture the relationship between mother and child, which may have become "disjointed" due to stress, plus assist with assessment and diagnosis for any behaviour problems.
"They've experienced trauma, so the children have gone through the traumatic event that the mum has as well and there's a lot of grief not only for their physical surroundings and belongings but also for people and relationships and there's a lot of confusion as well," Ms Gately said.
"If it's been a domestic violence situation and the dad has been the perpetrator that's very confusing for young people. They're very torn, they still have that love for Dad quite often but they're confused as to why they're now not able to be with him."
Ms Gately said early intervention was "so important".
"When they first come in there's so much happening for them and they're thrown into a world that's quite unknown to them," she said.
"As quickly as we can get them the help and that outlet the better for all involved... we have a very unique opportunity to not only support the family through what they're going through but also to see first hand those interactions and provide feedback and support where needed."
Ms Gately said the service was open to mothers who are in the refuge; visit the resource centre and receive outreach support.
Women can stay in the refuge for eight weeks, but can continue to access the clinic after they leave.
Jenny's Place caseworkers collaborate with the clinic and can initiate appointments, but many women join of their own volition.
UON Associate Professor Linda Campbell has guided the organisations to develop a four-year plan to scale the program and support more children in crisis accommodation.
The first stage is delivering the 32-week student placement and early research.
Funding is being sought for the second stage, which is proposed to be part of Mrs Behan's doctoral study and aims to create a longer term program - and training and educational materials - that can be rolled out to other service providers.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
