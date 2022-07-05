Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jenny's Place and University of Newcastle's new clinic Sunshine Hut provides psychological support to families fleeing abuse

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Positive change: Stacey Gately, middle, with UON provisional psychologists Sophia Georgas and Rebecca Fellowes, said the new clinic started in March and women and children were feeling a "sense of calm". Picture: Simone De Peak

HUNTER women and children who have fled domestic violence are joining new weekly psychology services within Jenny's Place crisis accommodation - where and when it is needed - as they start to rebuild their lives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.