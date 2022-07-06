Framing those photos are John Wright's recollections, including his memories of the biggest flood he has encountered, the disaster of 1955. In the book, he writes about walking across the Morpeth Bridge and what he saw: "The roar of the raging current passing under the bridge, the sounds of large objects crashing into the steel piers of the bridge, live and dead animals, hay stacks, some with fowls perched on them, fuel tanks partly submerged, lots of 44-gallon drums, timber, trees and logs."

