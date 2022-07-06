Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Subscriber

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns sentenced in Raymond Terrace Local Court over drink-driving which led to crash on Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:40am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns arrives at Raymond Terrace courthouse with his lawyer Bryan Wrench on Wednesday morning. Picture: Simone De Peak

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has escaped a full-time jail term over a high-range drink-driving charge that led to a crash after he drove in the wrong direction along the Pacific Highway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.