Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has escaped a full-time jail term over a high-range drink-driving charge that led to a crash after he drove in the wrong direction along the Pacific Highway.
Raymond Terrace Local Court heard on Wednesday that Johns had been assessed by a mental health professional as "a deeply troubled person" and had been self-medicating with alcohol when the crash occurred.
Advertisement
Magistrate Ian Cheetham sentenced the 43-year-old to a 10-month Intensive Corrections Order, disqualified him from driving for seven months and ordered that he be subject to an alcohol interlock system in his vehicle for two years when he is once again allowed to drive.
The court heard that the maximum penalty for the charge Johns faced was 18 months in jail.
An Intensive Corrections Order is recorded as a conviction and essentially viewed as a term of imprisonment served in the community, involving supervision from the Department of Community Corrections.
Magistrate Cheetham said the "very serious offence" crossed the threshold for jail time but "the community interest is best served by Mr Johns continuing to receive [mental health] treatment in the community".
Johns' lawyer Bryan Wrench told the court his client had served a three-month period in rehabilitation and had abstained from alcohol since the crash.
Mr Wrench said Johns had suffered from post traumatic stress syndrome, an eating disorder and reactive arthritis brought on by stress since being catapulted to international fame as a teenager - which brought with it instances of stalking and abuse.
"This started this demonic relationship with alcohol," Mr Wrench said.
"He uses the alcohol as self medication."
The court heard that Johns had "gone walkabout" the night of the crash, as the stress of the impending release of a new album had given him stomach ulcers, made him vomit and manifest in other physical ways.
"He had no reason to leave that holiday home where they [Johns and his partner] decided to escape," Mr Wrench said.
"He simply got in the car ... and simply drove to get away."
Johns pleaded guilty in April after being charged with high-range PCA following a crash at North Arm Cove.
He was driving an SUV when he became lost and turned onto the wrong side of the highway and collided with a southbound van carrying two people at about 10.30pm on March 23.
The occupants of the van - a 51-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman - were treated at the scene before the woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment. She was later released.
Johns was breath-tested and returned a positive result before recording a blood-alcohol reading of 0.157 - more than three times the legal limit - during a breath analysis at Raymond Terrace Police Station. He told police he had consumed one bottle of wine and one can of vodka before driving.
He admitted himself into rehab after being charged.
Advertisement
Johns previously lost his licence for three months and was fined $880 in 2015 over one count of mid-range drink-driving in 2014.
In that matter, he was caught driving his Jaguar between 70km/h and 80km/h in a 50km/h zone at Merewether.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.