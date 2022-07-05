Newcastle Herald
NSW trains: union industrial action continues over intercity trains after Fair Work Commission hearing

By Farid Farid
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:28pm
NSW commuters are facing more disruptions to train services this week.

Train services for NSW commuters will be reduced by about half after the rail union won the right to push ahead with industrial action.

