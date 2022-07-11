NEWCASTLE cricketer Steve Mace is eyeing off a World Cup appearance next year after an outstanding debut for Australia.
Mace represented Australia in an over-50s tri-series with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Brisbane last week, being named player of the tournament after scoring 394 runs at an average of 131.3.
Advertisement
This featured an unbeaten 127 in Saturday's final against the Kiwis at Redland's Peter Burge Oval. Opening the batting in all four matches, Mace also produced knocks of 107, 83 and 77.
The Charlestown, Newcastle and NSW Country veteran, now aged 53, rates the experience highly in terms of his career.
"Those four digs and representing Australia was a bit of a highlight of my career," Mace said.
"It's always good to represent Charlestown, Newcastle and Country but to represent Australia and do well at that, it's right up there with anything really that I've done."
IN THE NEWS:
Mace was part of two century partnerships against Sri Lanka, posted only a few days apart - a third-wicket stand of 195 with former ACT Comets player Peter Solway (104) on July 4 and 164 with opening partner David Roach (91) on July 7.
"Both were world records apparently," Mace said.
"It was good to have a hit with Solly. I've been on the end of most of his batting, so it was nice to be in the middle with him."
Australia beat Sri Lanka on both occasions but twice went down to New Zealand, including the decider.
Mace's ton in the top-two showdown helped hosts Australia reach 6-232 from their allotted 45 overs, but their trans-Tasman rivals reeled in the target three down with 11 balls to spare.
"It would have been good to knock the Kiwis off in the final. It was a bit of a shame, but such a good trip and honour to represent Australia," he said.
Although admitting to feeling "stiff and sore" in the wake of the international series, Mace now has his sights set on the over-50s World Cup in South Africa in March.
"Nationals are in Adelaide in November, I'll head there with NSW, and then there's a World Cup in South Africa in March," he said.
"The last World Cup in South Africa was cut short with COVID, but a few of the boys who went said it was an unbelievable experience. It would be great to jump on the plane for that."
Mace says a return to grade cricket wasn't on the agenda at this stage, however, he'd likely line up for Newcastle again in a regional over-50s competition and train with Charlestown after Christmas.
"I don't want to play too much. I've played a lot of cricket over the years," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.