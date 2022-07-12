Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Thirteen cats and seven dogs rescued from a car in Newcastle, as Dog Rescue Newcastle urges RSPCA to do more

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:26am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Advertisement

Ad

Twenty dogs and cats living in filth in a vehicle on Newcastle foreshore have been rescued.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.