Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle's historic Victoria Theatre scores $4 million in NSW Government's Creative Capital program

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Government will chip in $4 million to help bring the Newcastle's historic Victoria Theatre on Perkins Street back to life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.