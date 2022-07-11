Alleged Beresfield carjacking driver faces swathe of charges

A man will face court charged over an alleged carjacking and pursuit in the Hunter late last week.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attempted to stop a black Mazda on Cumberland Street, Cessnock about 3.40pm on Thursday, when the driver allegedly failed to comply and a pursuit was initiated.
Responding officers stopped the chase a short time later due to safety concerns, police said in a statement Monday evening.
Police will allege the vehicle stopped in Weston, where the driver left the vehicle and approached a Mitsubishi Magna parked nearby.
The man allegedly forced the driver, a 67-year-old woman, from the vehicle and drove away.
The woman and her female passenger were not injured.
With the assistance of PolAir, officers located the vehicle on Anderson Drive, Beresfield, and - a short time later - a 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to access another two vehicles in a garage on Emerson Street.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving in a police pursuit, assault with the intent to take or drive a motor vehicle, two counts of negligent driving, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period and entering a dwelling with the intent to steal.
The Raymond Terrace man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Friday. He was formally refused bail and will appear before Maitland Local Court on Wednesday.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
