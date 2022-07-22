2022 Million Dollar Chase on in September

It is a rarity in the sport that one greyhound defends their title in a feature race at the highest level, but the impact last year of COVID-19 will see the brilliant She's A Pearl have that rare opportunity in the coming months.
Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) has announced the schedule for the 2022 TAB Million Dollar Chase which is being held just four months after the Jodie Lord-trained speedster claimed the postponed 2021 edition of the world's richest open greyhound event.
The 2022 series will reach a climax at headquarters on September 24. And like previous years, the focus will be on regional NSW with the series heading to 17 tracks around the state, the most ever visited for qualifying events.
The first three finishers in each regional final qualify for the semi-finals with an invitation also offered to the National Sprint champion and the NSW Sprint champion.
The series begins on August 9 with heats at Bulli and Gosford, and in 2022 two new venues have been added to the schedule, Taree hosting heats on August 24, and Broken Hill on August 28.
Broken Hill had their taste of the TAB Million Dollar Chase earlier this year when the winner of the Cup, She's A Hotshot, was given an invitation into the Chase semi-finals.
The regional events conclude at Nowra and Maitland on September 5, before the series heads to the city for qualifiers at Wentworth Park on September 10, followed by eight semi-finals on September 16.
