Critical incident investigation after man dies at Bar Beach

A critical incident investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Newcastle on Tuesday night.
Police were called to Bar Beach about 7.45pm following reports of concern for a man's welfare.
On arrival, officers attempted to speak to a 78-year-old before he fell from a cliff.
A critical incident team from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
