Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Parents concerned about safety of children amid more Hunter Valley Buses cancellations

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disrupted: Dr Heather Sharp said the bus cancellations had caused "chaos" for her family, including Lily, aged nine, Michael aged 10 and Lara, aged one.

A Hunter mum had to bring her nine-year-old daughter to the university class she was teaching while a boy in year four walked five kilometres alone in the rain, such is the "intense disruption" bus cancellations are causing to families' lives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.