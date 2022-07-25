Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga confirms he will miss Bulldogs clash ahead of meeting with neurologist

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 26 2022 - 12:31am, first published July 25 2022 - 11:55pm
CONCERNS: Knights coach Adam O'Brien and captain Kalyn Ponga. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has confirmed he will miss Newcastle's clash Canterbury but says he will be guided by expert medical advice on whether he takes an extended break from the NRL.

