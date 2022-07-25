Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has confirmed he will miss Newcastle's clash Canterbury but says he will be guided by expert medical advice on whether he takes an extended break from the NRL.
Ponga suffered his third head knock in six weeks, and fifth in five months, when he was hit high by Sydney prop Matt Lodge eight minutes into Newcastle's 42-12 loss to the Roosters on Friday.
The 24-year-old fullback was immediately pulled from the field and subsequently failed a head-injury assessment.
The incident prompted an array of people across the game to suggest the 24-year-old should have an extended stint on the sidelines.
"The process now is listening to the specialists and I'm guided by what he says," Ponga said on Tuesday morning.
"I've got that meeting in a couple of days.
"I guess I'm not too hopeful for something and going in there and not getting what I want."
Ponga is due to meet with neurologist Dr Chris Levi later this week.
The Knights' marquee man said being ruled out for the season would be "gut-wrenching" given Newcastle still have six games left to play.
"At the same, I understand it's my health and that's a priority," Ponga said.
"Everyone around me keeps saying that too - all my mates, coaches, family.
"They keep saying your health is a priority."
Ponga has required a head-injury assessment on more than 10 occasions over the past four seasons, but on only one of those occasions has he not backed up to play in Newcastle's following game.
Newcastle Knights CEO Philip Gardner has vowed to "add another layer of caution" to whatever medical advice Ponga receives.
"We're very concerned, and Kalyn's welfare is right at the forefront of what we're doing," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"Given where he's at, it's looking like he'll need a break."
More to come.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
